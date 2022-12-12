SiriusXM Podcasts will Stay at Earwolf

SiriusXM says it has reached multi-year agreements with the hosts and production staff of two popular podcasts.

The shows, How Did This Get Made? and Unspooled, will remain at SiriusXM’s Earwolf division for the next few years. SiriusXM acquired Earwolf in 2020 as part of its broader purchase of podcast brand Stitcher.

The two shows are related, sharing some on-air talent and production staff. How Did This Get Made? is hosted by Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas, and has grown to 40 million downloads per year.

“June, Paul and Jason helped pioneer the podcasting space with a show that is both incredibly funny and insightful,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officers, said in a statement. “For over a decade, their chemistry has turned what started as a simple concept into millions of listeners, sold out shows across the country, and a thriving business that includes merchandising and two spinoff series. We’re honored that we can continue to call SiriusXM’s Earwolf studio their home.”

Unspooled is a film analysis show hosted by Scheer and movie critic Amy Nicholson. Along with those two shows, Raphael also hosts The Deep Dive. All three shows will continue to see new episodes made available weekly to listeners of the SiriusXM app and other popular podcast platforms.