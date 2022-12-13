Kohl’s Grabs Top Commercial Spot

Department store chain Kohl’s had the most-run commercial spot on radio stations across the country, though it ran fewer spots compared to last week’s king, insurance company Progressive.

According to the latest report from analytics firm Media Monitors, Kohl’s ran more than 40,000 spots on broadcast stations, earning it the top commercial advertiser on radio, but with 8,000 fewer spots than Progressive last week.

Progressive pulled back on the number of commercials aired across stations, with the insurance company’s spots running more than 20,000 times on stations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased its commercial ad spend amid an increase of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory virus infections.

In addition to the CDC, the number of spots advertising Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid increased to over 31,000 plays.

The top 5 radio spots for last week were:

Kohl’s (40,989) CDC (36,098) State Farm (34,151) Lowe’s (31,688) Pfizer / Paxlovid (31,256)

