Progressive Reclaims Rank as Top-Commercial Spot

For the first time in nearly two months, insurance company Progressive is back on top among commercial radio advertisers in the United States.

Progressive aired the most commercial spots among radio stations, according to data reported by analytics firm Media Monitors, with more than 48,200 spots airing in rotation last week.

Hardware store the Home Depot ranked second with just over 38,800 spots, while employment services provider Indeed — which supplanted Progressive in early November — fell to third with over 37,700 spots.

Among retailers, Kohl’s had the most airtime with just over 33,600 spots, while Macy’s came in second with just over 27,100 spots. Consumer shopping retailers have been among those that have pulled back on spending amid a constriction in the overall advertising sector, which has impacted station groups’ balance sheets and upended future financial guidance for investors of some publicly-traded media companies.

The top 5 radio spots for last week were:

Progressive (48,266) The Home Depot (38,819) Indeed (37,716) Lowe’s (36,274) Kohl’s (33,626)