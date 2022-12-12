WBT Collects Over 800 Bikes for Charlotte Kids

Charlotte-based news-talk station WBT (1110 AM, 99.3 FM) collected more than 800 bikes for local children during an annual event.

“The Bike Drive” saw WBT employees partner with local television station WBTV (Channel 3) to collect 579 bikes during the four-hour event on Friday, December 9. More bikes were donated after the event; a final tally put the number of donated bikes around 800.

For nearly three decades, WBT broadcaster John Hancock spearheaded the event through his retirement in 2019. Even after his retirement, the station has continued the tradition, collecting around 20,000 bikes over the last 29 years.

“What an energetic night filled with good, positive, uplifting people,” Hancock said after the event. “I am truly humbled by the efforts of so many; think of the stories we created.”

The bikes were collected at the Kids First store, according to station officials. WBT is owned by Radio One.