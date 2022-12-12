KBOI Breaks Record for Toy Drive

Boise news-talk station KBOI (670 AM, 93.1 FM) broke a record during its annual toy drive with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The charity event, Idaho’s largest Toy Drive, saw more than 15,000 toys donated and an additional $45,000 in cash raised for the local Toys for Tots organization. The toys and cash will benefit children in Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada.

The 12-day event was held at the Sportsman’s Wearhouse in Meridian, Idaho, starting November 25.

“In a year marked by inflation, seeing the Boise community come through to take care of the kids so they can experience joy this Christmas is very heartwarming,” Nate Shelman, the program director for KBOI, said in a statement. “KBOI Radio considers it an honor to help the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve accomplish their mission with Toys For Tots in Boise.”