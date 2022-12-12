WNNF Collects Toys During ‘Homegrown’ Benefit Concert

Cincinnati country station WNNF (94.1 FM, Cat Country) hosted its annual “Homegrown” benefit concert on Saturday.

The station partnered with the Police Department of Covington, Kentucky and the Steinford Toy Foundation to collect toys for local children. Two bins were filled by generous listeners who donated toys at the concert, a spokesperson for the station said.

“The generosity of Greater Cincinnati residents never ceases to amaze me,” Patrick Scott, the program director at WNNF, said in a statement. “To see folks taking time out of their day to purchase toys and toiletries for those in need makes this event exactly what we want it to be. I am thankful for the talented local bands and our loyal listeners for joining us for this show, and it is something I look forward to every year. I can’t wait until next year, and it will be even bigger than this year’s show!”

More than 1,000 people attended the concert, the station said.

WNNF is owned by Cumulus Media.