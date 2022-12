Fort Wayne, Indiana news-talk station WOWO (1190 AM, 107.5 FM) raised over $207,000 during a two-day campaign for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

The campaign, called “Penny Pitch,” raises funds for Honor Flights that are taken by Purple Heart recipients to Washington, D.C. to reflect at national memorials.

The two-day campaign saw WOWO collect a total of $207,083 for the local organization.

WOWO is owned by Federated Media.