Lou Merloni Leaves WEEI Talk Show

Former Major League Baseball player Lou Merloni has decided to depart his WEEI (93.7 FM) talk show after more than a decade in front of the microphone there.

In an interview with MassLive Media published on Monday, Merloni said his decision to leave came amid the expiration of his contract, and that he was growing dissatisfied with a trend in sports radio of having to focus on negative situations in order to generate conversation.

“It’s hard waking up every day searching for a negative angle to take to start a discussion,” Merloni said in the interview.

MassLive said Merloni may continue on at the station in his other role as a color commentator for Boston Red Sox games. Merloni was an active MLB player from 1998 to 2006; he played for the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2002, and again in 2003 after a short stint with the San Diego Padres.

Merloni is expected to continue hosting his WEEI talk show through the end of the week, at which point he will be replaced with former New England Patriots football player Christian Fauria and veteran sports broadcaster Andy Gresh.