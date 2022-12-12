‘Sean Hannity Show’ Earns Talk Show Honor

Barrett Media has awarded “The Sean Hannity Show” with its top national news/talk show honor for 2022.

The award is based on votes cast by industry leaders, a Barrett Media spokesperson said in a press release on Monday. It comes less than a month after the show and its syndicate, iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks, said The Sean Hannity Show had signed its 700th radio affiliate.

“Hannity remains one of the most-dominant forces in talk radio today,” the spokesperson said. “His passion, knowledge, big opinions, command of the microphone and track record of ratings success made this an easy decision for our executive committee.”

The Sean Hannity Show is separate from his evening Fox News Channel news analysis and commentary program. It originates from WOR (710 AM).

The following shows received the most votes for top national news/talk show in 2022, according to Barrett Media:

“The Sean Hannity Show” (Premiere/iHeartRadio) “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” (Premiere/iHeartRadio) “The Mark Levin Show” (Westwood One/Cumulus) “The Dan Bongino Show” (Westwood One/Cumulus) “The Glenn Beck Show” (Premiere/iHeartRadio)