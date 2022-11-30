‘Sean Hannity Show’ Signs 700th Affiliate

iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks says its political talk program “The Sean Hannity Show” signed its 700th affiliate this month.

The milestone comes shortly after the show celebrated its 20th anniversary in syndication. A spokesperson for Premiere did not say which station was the 700th to sign on the program.

“We couldn’t be happier to celebrate another impressive milestone with Sean,” Julie Talbott, the president of Premiere Networks, said in a statement. “There are very few people who have the talent to command an audience of this size for over two decades, while continuing to grow and set new benchmarks. Sean is one of the best in the business, and this achievement is a credit to his passion and dedication to talk radio.”

Hannity produces three hours of radio per day, five days a week, with most markets running the entire show each day. In addition to the 700 terrestrial stations, “The Sean Hannity Show” is also simulcast on SiriusXM Patriot (Channel 125) and around the world to U.S. service members on “Power Talk” by the American Forces Network. The show has been produced by iHeartMedia’s WOR (710 AM) in New York City since 2014.

Hannity has been honored with two Marconi Awards in the category of “Network or Syndicated Personality of the Year” for his work on the radio show. He is also a three-time consecutive winner of the Radio & Records “National Talk Show Host of the Year” award, and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.