Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies

Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83.

Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook.

“Dad passed away early this morning,” Brian Thomas wrote on the social media platform Thursday. “He was a wonderful father and husband. Thanks to everyone for all their thoughts and prayers during his battle with Alzheimer’s. Love you Dad.”

Thomas had a lengthy career in broadcasting, including 44 years at WKRC (550 AM) in Cincinnati. His morning show was often top in the ratings, even though WKRC’s signal dwarfed that of competitor WLW (700 AM).

“He related so well to the listener,” John Phillips, a traffic reporter with WKRC, told public radio station WVXU (91.7 FM) in an interview. “If Jerry said it was worth it, you could take it to the bank.”

Thomas left WKRC in 1992 and retired from the industry entirely by 2006. Even after his retirement, he continued to be heard on Cincinnati radio, with Thomas voicing commercial spots and making occasional appearances on his son Brian’s WKRC program.