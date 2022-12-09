Audacy’s station cluster in Buffalo raised more than $81,000 for a local chapter of the SPCA during a recent radiothon.

The radiothon saw on-air personalities and staffers from WTSS (102.5 FM, Star 102.5), WBEN (930 AM) and WLKK (107.7 FM, The Wolf) raise cash and awareness for SPCA Serving Erie County.

“We take the opportunity to support the amazing and important work the SPCA carries out each and every day in our community very seriously and express incredible gratitude for our listeners who rally to help fund the SPCA’s mission to make a difference,” Tim Holly, the senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Buffalo, said in a statement.

The radiothon was broadcast live on Thursday, December 8 and featured interviews and stories about how the SPCA is impacting the local community.

The total amount of money raised for SPCA Serving Erie County was $81,102.15.