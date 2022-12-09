iHeartMedia has compiled its list of most-played artists for 2022 across its 850 broadcast stations and hundreds of streaming feeds.

The top overall artist played on iHeartRadio stations was Doja Cat with more than 3.6 billion plays, iHeartMedia said on Friday. Doja Cat had around 1 billion more plays on iHeartRadio stations and streams than last year’s top artist, Ariana Grande, who did not rank in the top 10 this year.

The top overall song played on iHeartRadio stations and streams was “Stay” by Australian artist The Kid Laroi and pop sensation Justin Bieber. It wasn’t clear how many times that song was played in 2022.

The top overall artists for 2022 played on iHeartRadio stations were:

Doja Cat Harry Styles Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber The Weeknd Lil Nas X Adele Dua Lipa Post Malone Drake

The top overall songs played in 2022 on iHeartRadio stations were:

“Stay” by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Ghost” by Justin Bieber “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X “Need to Know” by Doja Cat “Woman” by Doja Cat “Big Energy” by Latto “First Class” by Jack Harlow “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran