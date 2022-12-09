WPLR Morning Show Raies $106,000 for Charities

Connoisseur Media’s WPLR (99.1 FM) in New Haven raised over $106,000 for local charities during a recent toy drive.

The event was put on Friday at a local furniture store by the station’s morning show, Chaz and AJ, and featured a live broadcast from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with musical guests, local celebrities, politicians and others.

Listeners were encouraged to drop off an unwrapped toy and donate cash in-person or online.

“This is the single-biggest thing we do all year,” Chaz said in a statement. “To be able to raise over $100,000 in cash and toys, and know that it is helping a child in Connecticut wake up to a better Christmas, is tremendous. Our listeners are so incredibly generous, and we couldn’t do this without them.”

The cash and toy donations will be distributed to several local charities, including the Boys & Girls Village, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, McGivney Community Center, TEAM, Inc. and The Center for Family Justice.

“Chaz and AJ continue to prove, year after year, that local radio is alive and well. And, when done correctly, can truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Connoisseur Media vice president of programming Keith Dakin. “I stood in Jordan’s at 5:30am with hundreds of listeners who came out to support this show and these great charities. Such a heartwarming feeling to know that we helped a little kid’s Christmas.”

WLPR’s morning show is also aired on sister station WFOX (95.9 FM, The Fox). The total value of cash and toy donations collected by the morning show was $106,411.