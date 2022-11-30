Diamond Tyleir Promoted to Weeknights at WBHJ

SummitMedia has promoted Diamond Tyleir to host weeknights on its rhythmic CHR station WBHJ (95.7 FM) in Birmingham.

Prior to the promotion, Tyleir had been working weekends at the station. She joined SummitMedia in 2019.

“I have worked with an amazing team at WBHJ for the past three years! I feel equipped to step into the night position and cannot wait to build my relationship with the magic city on a higher level,” Tyleir said in a statement. “I love a good challenge, and I am ready.”

“Diamond has impressed me with her energy and willingness to take on new challenges,” Maurice DeVoe, the program director at WBHJ, said on Tuesday. “Our listeners will love her in this new, expanded role.”

Tyleir will host the evening block on WBHJ from 7 p.m. to midnight.