NPR Finds Top News Exec

National Public Radio announced on Tuesday that following a national search, Eric Marrapodi has been promoted to VP for News Programming. In his nearly four years at NPR, Marrapodi has worked on the management team at Morning Edition before taking on the lead producing role of live special coverage of special events for political coverage as well as overseeing the network booking team.

“Eric is a creative and thoughtful journalist, just the person we want making sure our audience is well served now and in the years ahead,” said NPR’s Interim SVP of News and Editorial Director Edith Chapin.

“It’s an amazing team at NPR. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do public service journalism at the highest level alongside everyone here. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Marrapodi.

Before coming to NPR, Marrapodi was the Senior Producer in Washington for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, overseeing all of the Washington editorial and production needs for the show. He previously worked at CNN, where he was part of their Emmy Award-winning election coverage as well as the co-creator of the Belief blog, focused on faith and values.