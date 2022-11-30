The nationally-syndicated morning show “Murphy, Sam & Jodi” has added nine new affiliates.

The new affiliates add to more than five dozen stations across the country that are already airing the syndicated morning show.

According to a spokesperson for the show, the nine new affiliates adding “Murphy, Sam & Jodi” include:

WVEZ (106.9 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky

KSRZ (104.5 FM) in Omaha

WMXE (100.9 FM) and WWQB (102.3 FM) in Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia

KKYS (104.7 FM) in Bryan, Texas

WXXF (107.7 FM) in Mansfield, Ohio

WACT (96.6 FM) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

WKSO (97.3 FM) in Natchez, Mississippi

WLIM (93.3 FM) in Medford, New York

WRHL (93.5 FM) in Rochelle, Illinois

“We are thrilled to be working with our new broadcast partners as the connected, real companions audiences can feel, and sales teams can sell,” Jodi said in a statement.

For information on the program, contact June Colbert by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 615-202-5900.