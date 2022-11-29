AdsWizz to Sell Advertising on Sonos Radio

AdsWizz says it has expanded its business relationship with audio hardware maker Sonos that will see the company become the exclusive programmatic sales representative for Sonos Radio’s advertising inventory.

The agreement covers Sonos products used in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany and Australia, the company said in a press release. Sonos has already used AdsWizz products for campaign management, supply-side platform and other digital audio advertising technology.

“The expanded relationship combines the power of AdsWizz’s state-of-the-art audio technology with leading sales channels, including SXM Media, the combined advertising sales group of SiriusXM Holdings Inc,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “This pairing of technology and sales expertise is expected to provide Sonos with a more streamlined approach to monetizing its content.”

“Sonos is a leader in sound experience. We share a commitment to making things easier for listeners,” Marsha Fischer, the vice president of strategic partnerships at AdsWizz, said on Tuesday. “It’s empowering to be able to connect advertising exclusively with Sonos Radio’s inventory, which consists of expertly curated music stations, original shows, and more than 60,000 live broadcasts.”

“AdsWizz has proven to be a powerful ad tech provider, which made it an easy choice when considering monetization opportunities,” Amanda Dwyer, the head of commercial for Sonos Radio, said in a statement. “AdsWizz and its extended sales team really get it when it comes to the premium nature of the Sonos Radio audience, our content offering and our differentiation in the audio entertainment market.”

Advertisers interested in running spots on Sonos Radio can access its inventory via AdsWizz connected demand sources, including AudioMatic, the AdsWizz Marketplace and AdsWizz direct integration with third-party demand-side platforms.