Federated Media’s country station WBYT (100.7 FM, B100) in Elkhart, Indiana collected more than 10,000 letters for members of the armed services over the holiday.

The collection was part of the station’s 2nd annual 10,000 for the Troops campaign.

Nearly 1.4 million active-duty service members are stationed around the world and are unable to spend time with their families during the holidays. A station official said WBYT wanted to reach out to those troops to let them know that they’re not forgotten during the season.

“With all those individuals stationed around the world, it would be nice if they could hear words of encouragement and gratitude from our community; letting them know how much we care about what they’re doing for our country,” Brittney Bailey, the host of WBYT’s morning program, said on Tuesday.

In total, WBYT collected 10,667 thank-you cards from listeners and the community.