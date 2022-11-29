College Radio Society Launches

The College Radio Foundation has launched the College Radio Society, a national organization for college radio students, alumni and supporters.

The society’s mission will be “explicitly celebrating and promoting the rich, ongoing history of college radio, and seeks the involvement of the many generations of college radio alumni in the country,” a spokesperson said in a release on Tuesday.

“We plan to have lots of events that will celebrate the important continuing legacy of college radio, including a podcast, zine and other (virtual and in-person) events if possible!” Lori Quicke, the executive director of the College Radio Foundation, said on Tuesday.

Membership starts at $3 a month. Society members will be invited to share archival material and memories, as well as contribute to a growing online community based on Facebook.

