Aaron Roberts Promoted to Operations Manager

Audacy has promoted Aaron Roberts to the position of operations manager in Sacramento.

Roberts joined Audacy’s KRXQ (98.5 MHz, 98 Rock) and KSEG (96.9 FM, The Eagle) in August as brand manager after a career with Cumulus Media and Westwood One. In his expanded role, Roberts will oversee content strategy, branding, talent and operations across Audacy’s stations, which include KKDO (94.7 FM, Alt 94-7), KIFM (1320 AM, ESPN), KUDL (106.5 FM, The End) and KSFM (102.5 FM) as well as the digital radio station KKDO-HD2 (Channel Q).

“When we welcomed Aaron to our team in August, we were confident in his ability to position 98 Rock and 96.9 The Eagle for success,” Stacey Kauffman, the regional vice president of Audacy Northern California, said on Tuesday. “His experience and leadership style has done just that, and we’re excited to have his oversight on our full suite of stations moving forward.”

“I’m excited to expand my role here in SAC and oversee our market’s rich portfolio of stations,” Roberts said in a statement. “I look forward to taking this next step in my career and appreciate the tremendous support from the Audacy team of Stacey, Vince, Dave and Jeff.“