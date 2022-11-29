iHeartMedia Reveals New Slate of Comedy Podcasts

iHeartMedia announced five new comedy podcasts that will launch in the coming months.

The podcasts include shows to be hosted by Amber Ruffin, Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and others.

“We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHeartPodcasts, hosted by some of comedy’s biggest icons and hilarious new voices,” Will Pearson, the president of iHeartPodcasts, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are so proud of the success our company has seen in the comedy podcast space and cannot wait to bring audiences even more laughs with these comedians in the coming months.”

The new shows that will be distributed by iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcasts are:

“The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin,” which will feature discussions with cast and crew members from the iconic HBO series. The show will debut January 2023.

“Onward with Rosie O’Donnell,” a weekly talk and interview show, slated to debut in February 2023. (iHeartPodcasts says Onward is the show’s working title.)

“Really? No, Really?” hosted by Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame and Peter Tilden. The best friends will be joined by newsmakers, experts and celebrities who will attempt to tackle topics that make people go, “really?”

“The Amber and Lacey Show,” or “The Lacey and Amber Show,” a program from the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer and her sister that will feature celebrity guests, comedic games and plenty of sibling rivalry.

“Bombing with Eric Andre,” a comedy interview show featuring interviews with comedians about their worst moments on stage.

The new shows join two others in iHeartPodcast’s slate of comedy programming, including “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from the Daily Show” and “Thinkers.”

All shows will be distributed via the free iHeartRadio app and on popular podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.