WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies

Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49.

The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website.

Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an obituary published online. His most-recent role saw him host the Sunday morning show Overeasy. He also ran public affairs programming for WCSX’s owner Beasley Media Detroit.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Scott’s family at this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Beasley Media Detroit said in a statement posted online.

Shepard’s family will receive guests on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. His family has requested donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation in his memory.