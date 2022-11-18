WATD Wins Four Awards

Marshfield Broadcasting Company’s adult contemporary station WATD (95.9 FM) won four first-place awards and three merit awards from the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s 2022 Sound Bites Radio and Television Station Competition.

The awards were handed out during an event on Thursday, November 17. Among the awards, WATD won a special “Above & Beyond” first place radio award that was given to its program director Rob Hakala, who also hosts the South Shore Morning News program.

WATD’s other honors included:

Recurring Segment (first place) : For Almost Famous: Live from the Tiny Stage, a local music program hosted by John Shea, the station’s music director.

: For Almost Famous: Live from the Tiny Stage, a local music program hosted by John Shea, the station’s music director. Spot News Story (first place) : For “After Multi-State Search, Missing New Hampshire Boy, Elijah Lewis, Located in Abington,” reported by Lenny Rowe.

: For “After Multi-State Search, Missing New Hampshire Boy, Elijah Lewis, Located in Abington,” reported by Lenny Rowe. Excellence in Sound (first place): For “Friday the 13th,” a story reported by Dan McCready.

WATD also won merit awards for a sports feature and spot news story, and an award for a story produced on a veterans food drive.

The MBA Sound Bites Awards received more than 200 entries from eligible broadcasters.