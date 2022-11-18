Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families

Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season.

The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.

““It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us at the Steve Harvey Morning Show to help those in need,” host Steve Harvey said during a recent broadcast. “Happy Thanksgiving and God bless you all this holiday season.”

Each of the four stations will participate in the following way:

WFBC-HD2 will partner with Healthy Blue South Carolina and Butterball to distribute 300 turkeys to needy families. The turkeys will be available on a first come, first served basis at Cherrydale Elementary in Greendale (November 21) and ReGenesis Health Care Services in Spartanburg (November 22).

WQMG will partner with Healthy Blue and Children and Families First to hand out more than 70 Walmart gift cards, which can be used to purchase turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items. The cards will be distributed on November 22 at Children and Families First in Greensboro.

WBTJ will hand out Walmart gift cards to more than 70 families in the Richmond area by way of a local non-profit. Organizations can be nominated at the station's website through November 18.

WVKL will issue out Walmart gift cards to more than 70 families in the Hamptons Road area by way of a local non-profit. Organizations can be nominated at the station's website through November 18.

“We’re delighted to once again leverage the unique connection we have with our local communities to spread some good this holiday season,” Doug Abernethy, the regional president of Audacy, said in a statement. “We’re proud to continue lending our reach throughout the Carolinas and Virginia to help those in need.”

The Annual Steve Harvey Morning Show Turkey Giveaway has donated nearly 110,000 turkeys across the country since it started in 2009.