2023 Conclave Dates Announced

The Conclave board has announced dates for Conclave 45. The conference will take place in Minneapolis from Tuesday, June 20 – Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Conclave is a conference that focuses on programmers, talent, and managers.

“The Conclave board and I have always made it a mission to offer everyone in our radio industry the opportunity to receive thoughtful advice, strategic insights as well as practical takeaways for future growth,” said Lori Lewis, The Conclave chairperson, and president, Lori Lewis Media.

Registration will open in December 2022 with an early bird offer available through the end of January 2023.