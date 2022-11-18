A Podcast Aimed at The Elderly

Salem Media Group announced the launch of a new podcast called Answers for Elders, featuring features Seattle-based radio host, Suzanne Newman, an advertising executive turned family caregiver, whose mission is to provide education, help, and support to those who are experiencing their own unique journeys within the complicated world of Eldercare. Each week, Suzanne is joined by vetted professionals in over 65 categories including health and wellness, life changes, living options, money, law, and more.

“I made deeply personal decisions on behalf of my mother and I know how confusing this journey can be. Now, the passion that drives me every day is to empower families and seniors who are navigating similar circumstances,” says Newman. “We are truly grateful for Answers for Elders’ partnership with the Senior Resource Podcast Network and Salem Media. It’s a relationship that we hope will serve as a powerful catalyst in bringing inspiration, education, and applicable solutions to millions of families.”