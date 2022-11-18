RAB Announces 2023 Radio Talent Institute

The Radio Advertising Bureau’s National Radio Talent System has relaunched its Missouri Broadcasters Association talent institute at Lindenwood University.

The talent institute is being underwritten by Hubbard Radio and MBA, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

“The talent incubator spans ten days and is led by broadcast professionals that bring their real-world industry knowledge from around the state and country to educate students,” a spokesperson said.

College and university students from throughout the state and region are invited to apply for the talent institute. The initiative provides networking and recruiting opportunities; upon completion of the institute, students have access to the NRTS Career Center.

“We are delighted to have the Missouri Broadcasters Association back as a partner along with Hubbard Radio,” Erica Farber, the president and CEO of RAB, said on Thursday. “Collaborating with Mark Gordon at the MBA and a world-class broadcasting company like Hubbard Radio enables us to relaunch the program to further help develop the next generation of broadcasters.”

“The MBA is proud to again be a sponsor of the Radio Talent Institute,” Missouri Broadcasters Association President and CEO Mark Gordon said. “I have seen firsthand how this program has helped students determine the direction they want to take in their future, and I wish something like this was available when I was in school!”

John Kijowski, the vice president and market manager of Hubbard’s St. Louis radio group, said the institute fit in with the company’s mission of acquiring top talent.

“We develop leaders to build dominant brands that connect our audience, community and business partners,” Kijowski said. “We are so pleased to partner with the MBA to sponsor the Radio Talent Institute.”

The Confer Radio Talent Institute, GAB Radio Talent Institute and Kellar Radio Talent Institute will all return in 2023, the organization said, along with the first IBA Radio Talent Institute.

For more information, visit the NRTS website HERE.