CRS Announces $249 Day Pass for CRS 2023

Country Radio Seminar is offering a $249 day pass for CRS 2023, which are limited to two per person.

CRS also says the Digital Music Summit will return, with admission included in regular registration for CRS 2023 and available to purchase with the $249 day pass.

Warner Music Nashville’s Tim Foisset will lead the three-person agenda team for Digital Music Summit at CRS 2023. Other agenda leaders include Amazon’s Emily Cohen Belote and Pandora’s Beville Dunkerly.

“It’s been an incredible experience to see the lineup for 2023 come together,” Foisset said in a statement on Thursday. “Our Digital Music & Tech Summit team challenged ourselves to ensure that this year’s Summit reflects the continuously evolving landscape of our digital music business. The talented experts in every session are pushing the boundaries of our industry, bringing new perspectives and ideas that will carry us into the future. We’re proud to present a conference day you won’t want to miss.”

