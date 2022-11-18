NAB Launches Future Leaders Fund

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Fund on Thursday launched the Future Leaders Fund, which aims to support the foundation’s mission of creating a more-diverse, innovative and vibrant workforce in the industry.

The initiative kicked off with a video message from TV talk show host Tamron Hall, who encouraged broadcasters to donate to the fund during the holiday season.

“The Future Leaders Fund will help advance NABLF’s mission by supporting groundbreaking initiatives that seek to increase diversity in broadcasting and train the next generation of industry leaders,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Programs such as the Media Sales Academy, Technology Apprenticeship Program, Broadcast Leadership Training Program and the new Emerson Coleman Fellowship impart skills, mentorship and resources to broadcasters from diverse backgrounds at all stages of their careers.”

“For 25 years, NABLF has been dedicated to strengthening our industry’s ranks by offering a steppingstone for broadcasters to succeed and thrive, from students and employees just starting in their careers to executives with aspirations of station ownership,” Michelle Duke, the president of the NABLF, said on Thursday. “We thank Tamron Hall for kicking off The Future Leaders Fund that will help turn countless dreams into reality with the generous support of our donors.”

“NABLF is a tremendous resource for broadcast companies, which benefit from the educational opportunities and experiences the foundation provides to our employees, potential hires and up-and-coming executives,” Darrell Brown, the president of Bonneville International and the chair of the NABLF Board of Directors, said. “I urge my fellow broadcasters to show their appreciation for the foundation’s years of service by supporting NABLF’s landmark programs that propel our industry forward.”

Donations can be made HERE.