Acclaimed actor Tom Hanks is taking over a Pittsburgh public radio station on Thanksgiving Day.

The Academy Award-winning Thespian will DJ on WYEP (91.3 FM) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time during an event the station is calling “Hanks Giving.” (Get it?)

Hanks’ latest movie, A Man Called Otto, was filmed and set in Pittsburgh. The film is an adaptation of the book A Man Called Ove, which is a very good Thanksgiving Day read.

During the filming of A Man Called Otto, Hanks became connected with some station staffers at WYEP through the movie’s production crew. He provided a song list exclusively to WYEP for their “Hanks Giving” event.

The music will run the gamut, WYEP said, and will include a duet released a few months ago between Elvis Costello and Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson. Hanks himself will offer his insight into music history, with a specific focus on early- and mid-1960s rock, R&B and vocal pop.

The hour before and after Hanks Giving will feature WYEP hosts curating songs from films featuring Hanks. According to the website IMDb, Hanks has acted in nearly 100 films and TV shows to date — not counting the shows and movies where he played himself.