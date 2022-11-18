SiriusXM announced a refreshed app and website for its streaming service on Thursday.

The refresh includes user interface improvements, better content grouping and a greater emphasis on podcasts, on-demand content and streaming music channels that are exclusive to the online service.

The redesign comes less than a month after SiriusXM updated its user interface for Apple CarPlay-compatible radios.

The updated streaming interface is available to use on the SiriusXM website now, and is rolling out to app stores from Friday onward. The SiriusXM streaming radio app is available for Apple iOS (iPhone, iPad), Android phones and tablets and on most popular streaming TV devices.