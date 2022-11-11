Christian Arcand Joins Audacy’s WEEI

Boston-based radio veteran Christian Arcand is joining Audacy’s sports-format station WEEI (93.7 FM) in that market, where he will work as the weekend co-host and producer, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon show “Merlino, Fauria & Mego” from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and then host a three-hour weekend show on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I am thrilled to be back at WEEI, reuniting with Ryan Garvin and working on this great show with Lou, Christian, and Mego,” Arcand said in a statement. “Who says you can’t come home?”

Arcand is a native of the North End of Boston, having been born and raised in the city. After college, he returned to the New England area, where he was hired to work weekends at WGAM (1250 AM), which, at the time, was an ESPN sports radio station (it now plays oldies music).

He eventually went on to host the show “Christian & King” with Tom King, and “Arcand and Sheppard” with Pete Sheppard.

Arcand was eventually hired to do the sports flash on WEEI during the weekends, and he was eventually brought on to co-host “Planet Mikey” with Mike Adams. He earned his own late-night timeslot on WEEI before moving over to Beasley’s WBZ-FM (98.5, The Sports Hub), where he worked for the last five years.

Now, Arcand is back at WEEI, and station officials there could not be more excited.

“Christian is a talented guy and a great team player,” Mike Thomas, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy’s Boston station cluster, said in a statement. “A lot of people in the building, including myself, have had the pleasure of working with him in the past. What he will bring to Merloni, Fauria and Mego on and off the air will really help propel the show and the station forward.”