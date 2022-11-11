Jackie Paige Makes Majic in Atlanta

Urban One says it has hired Jackie Paige as their midday on-air personality at urban adult contemporary station WAMJ (107.5 FM, Majic 107.5/97.5).

Paige, who also works as a certified personal trainer, joins WAMJ from Urban One’s Washington, D.C.-based WKYS (93.9 FM).

“Urban One Atlanta is dedicated to being the home of personalities that connect with the ATL in an authentic way, whether on-air or digitally,” Derek Harper, the program director at WAMJ, said in a statement. “We are excited about what Jackie Paige is going to bring to our listeners!”

“I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said in a statement. “The Southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched, and I’m elated to call Atlanta home!”

Paige said she was grateful to Urban One for their continued support of her, specifically mentioning Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift and Colby Colb by name.

“It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV!” Paige said, using the initialism for the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia broadcast area. “The journey continues in the A!”

Paige will start her midday show on November 14, where she will be heard from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Urban One was known as Radio One until 2017.