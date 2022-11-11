These days its rare to see a radio executive appearing in the press unless its someone from the corporate office. You never know who might say something off the script the home office wants everyone to stick to. The well-respected Kevin Weatherly, however, is far from the average radio executive.

While promoting the KROQ Los Angeles’s 2022 Acoustic Christmas concert in Variety, Weatherly also touched on how he plans to return the station to its previous dominant life, before the format was tweaked and he bolted to Spotify for two years.

The highly respected Weatherly said his goal is to return the station to where it was as a meaningful part of Southern California culture. “It’s always been about more than just the music: it’s about the personalities; it’s about the events; it’s about the lifestyle and being true to all that. … I think we have to prove to our listeners that we’re back and delivering on what they expect from KROQ. I’ve spent most of my adult life at this station and I care about what it means to Southern California. To know its legacy and have the opportunity to come back … we’re kind of in an underdog role and I’m having a blast.”

Read the Variety article with Weatherly HERE.