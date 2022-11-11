Edison: Podcast Reach Growing Steadily

According to Edison Research, the last four quarters of the company’s Share of Ear data shows a consistent uptick in reach among Americans 13 plus. Back in 2014, podcasts were reaching only 5% of Americans over the age of 13. Here’s what that number is today.

Edison’s most recent data (Q3 2022) shows podcasts now reach 18% of Americans over the age of 13 — a 20% increase in the past year (Q3 2021), and over three times the reach of 2014.

The years in between show a steady growth in reach. There have been some fluctuations in podcast reach from quarter to quarter as we saw the beginning and end of quarantine restrictions, but this graph that shows the climb of podcast reach should be encouraging for the podcast community.

Podcasts account for 24% of all spoken word audio consumption among those age 13+ according to the latest Share of Ear data. But this graph isn’t about time spent with podcasts. This graph shows that more people are listening to podcasts, which means content creators have the opportunity to grow time spent listening with those people.