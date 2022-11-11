Amy Brown Goes Live

Premiere Networks personality Amy Brown, co-host of iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones Show brought her “4 Things with Amy Brown” podcast to Wichita on Saturday, November 5, at the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.

Hundreds of listeners from all over the country travelled to see Brown and special guests, including Kat DeFatta, host of the “You Need Therapy” podcast, and Cristi Dozier, Brown’s sister and star of the HGTV series “Building Roots,” as they discussed four topics, including how to really live life, get unstuck, make a move and show up in the world.

Attendees were also treated to special video messages from Country stars Dierks Bentley, Walker Hayes and Little Big Town, as well as singer/songwriter/producer Nicolle Gaylon.