Lincoln Sports Station Invites Fan Interactions

Fans who regularly tune in to Lincoln’s sports station KNTK (93.7 FM, The Ticket) will soon be able to interact with their favorite programs in person.

The station is slated to move into a new location once occupied by the Lincoln Electric System, and the new studio will allow fans to look through street-side studio windows on their favorite broadcasts. The new location will also feature a café where listeners and sports fans can hang out and have a drink.

“This is a way to get excited about sports,” Derrick Pearson, the owner of KNTK, told the Lincoln Journal-Star newspaper. “This new building is like a sports-radio celebration. No matter what time of day, there’s probably a Husker Hall of Famer or national champion or current Husker in the building meeting people, signing stuff, high-fiving. It’ll be pretty cool.”

Pearson acquired KNTK last year and has expanded its roster of programming to include locally-produced shows airing from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Some athletes associated with the University of Nebraska at Lincoln even have their own shows, the newspaper reported.

The new studio, located at 48th and R Streets in Lincoln, will quadruple the amount of space the station currently has. Construction will start later this month, with the station moving in to the new space in early 2023.