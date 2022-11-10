KXKT Collects 2,400 Thank You Cards for Vets

iHeartMedia’s Omaha-based New Country station KXKT (103.7 FM, Kat 103.7) collected over 2,400 “thank you” cards for local veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day on Friday.

The initiative was part of the station’s “Day of 1,000 Thank Yous,” which will see KXKT on-air personalities Steve Lundy and Gina Melton delivering the cards to several different Veteran-focused organizations on Thursday in time for the holiday.

The initiative began with KXKT Program Director Hoss Michaels, who said he wanted to do something special for area veterans for the holiday.

“Our listeners support us in so many ways throughout the year by donating money to great charitable causes,” Michaels said in a statement. “Our listeners are stretching their budget more and more and with this, we wanted to give back without having our listeners reach into their bank account…we had an outpouring of support from area schools, businesses and civic groups and organizations that wanted to help.”

Organizations that will receive thank you cards include Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home, The Offutt Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center and the Omaha Vet Center.