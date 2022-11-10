Pittman Interviews Author Byron Sharp on Podcast

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and CMO Gayle Troberman interviewed author Byron Sharp on the latest episode of Pittman’s podcast, “Math & Magic.”

Sharp is a professor of marketing science and the director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute who has authored acclaimed books like “How Brands Grow: What Marketers Don’t Know.”

The episode centered around marketing strategies that are backed by science, and dives into why marketers need data and guidance in helping them make crucial forecasts and decisions.

“Doing research, knowing what your distinctive assets are, is not optional,” Sharp said on the episode. “What we now call distinctive assets used to be called creative devices, and it was sort of optional, you know?”

To stream Math & Magic, visit iHeart’s website HERE.