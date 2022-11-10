Miles Adcox to Speak at CRS 2023

Miles Adcox, the chairman and owner of the emotional wellness lifestyle brand Onsite, will be the featured speaker at the Country Radio Seminar’s CRS 2023 event in March.

Adcox will deliver a CRS-exclusive presentation called “Human School,” which will offer tips on how to manage anxiety and stress, become more resilient and optimize a person’s life by harnessing an awareness of one’s self and others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miles Adcox back to CRS in 2023, and we’re excited to see what lessons he’ll share during his ‘Human School’ presentation,” RJ Curtis, the executive director of CRS, said in a statement on Thursday. “CRS is also proud to partner with the team at Onsite to provide complimentary emotional wellness screenings for our attendees during CRS week, as we feel a responsibility to provide tools for our constituents to pursue a more positive, fulfilling experience at home and at work.”

Adcox owns and manages Onsite, which delivers life-changing personal growth workshops, digital mental health master classes, emotionally-smart leadership retreats and residential emotional wellness and trauma treatment.

CRS 2023 is scheduled to take place from Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for CRS is now open and costs $649 per person. For more information, or to register, visit the CRS 2023 website HERE.