Benztown, Envisionwise Launch Studio Texting Service

Audio imaging company Benztown and digital revenue platform Envisionwise have partnered on a new studio communication and contest service powered by text messages.

The service, called StudioTexter, is billed as “the only texting platform created especially for radio, by radio professionals” and is being offered at a price-competitive rate to radio stations without any long-term commitments or contracts.

StudioTexter allows stations to receive free incoming SMS messages. The service allows stations to schedule contests, use message templates, pick random winners and send direct replies to listeners.

“We’ve set out to create a texting service that’s built specifically for the industry we love at the most affordable price,” Benztown president Dave “Chachi” Denes said in a statement. “StudioTexter is the real deal for stations looking for a new best-in-class texting partner.”

“We are very excited to partner with Benztown in bringing StudioTexter to radio, when stations need this seamless texting solution more than eve,” Envisionwise president and chief executive Jackie Parks said on Thursday. “StudioTexter is the only radio texting platform designed by radio professionals to meet the specific texting needs of radio stations – which sets us far apart from other texting services. StudioTexter enhances connections, builds trust, and strengthens communication between station brands and their communities, amplifying brand awareness and engagement while promoting loyalty.”

Stations that want to schedule a demo of StudioTexter, including an extended free trial of StudioTexter that lasts through the rest of the year, should call Masa Patterson, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Benztown, at 818-842-4600 or e-mail [email protected].