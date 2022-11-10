Tesh Expands Partnership With Compass Media Networks

Compass will now manage the TeshMedia Group’s affiliate sales, in addition to continuing as The TeshMedia Group’s exclusive advertising rep for the Tesh brands.

“For nearly a decade we have trusted our friend, Peter Kosann, and Compass Media Networks for our advertising sales. And so, it only makes sense that we would take the next step and partner with Compass’ awesome affiliate relations team to help us super-serve our stations,” said John Tesh.

“TeshMedia is a unique treasure to the radio industry – delivering unique, compelling, exclusive, and awesome content that drives ratings and revenues for affiliates,” said Peter Kosann, Founder/CEO of Compass Media Networks. “We are extremely proud and humbled to expand this wonderful relationship with Connie, Gib, John and their full team of producers and writers.”

Under the Intelligence for Your Life brand, The TeshMedia Group broadcasts a portfolio of short-form and long-form programming — hosted by John Tesh, Connie Sellecca, and Gib Gerard — to over 700 affiliates in North America, including Armed Forces Radio, with a monthly listenership of close to 40 million people.