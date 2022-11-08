SiriusXM says its satellite and streaming radio service will debut “Team Coco Radio” on November 15.

The channel will be produced and curated by comedian Conan O’Brien and will feature a selection of episodes from the Team Coco library, including the hit show “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the behind-the-scenes podcast “Inside Conan.”

“Finally, a use of satellite technology that in no way benefits mankind,” O’Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

Team Coco Radio is launching on Channel 106, which was occupied by music-centric talk station Volume until it became a streaming-only channel over the summer. TheDesk.net was the first to report details on the new channel late Monday evening.

SiriusXM acquired the Team Coco brand and media library earlier this summer at a valuation of around $150 million, according to reports. Executives later revealed they intended to utilize that content for a new satellite and streaming radio channel.

The acquisition comes as SiriusXM continues to expand and diversify its assets beyond its traditional satellite radio service. Two years ago, SiriusXM acquired podcast platform Stitcher, which included Team Coco distributor Earwolf, for $325 million.

On Tuesday, SiriusXM said O’Brien signed a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM and will continue to look for a friend via his podcast during that time.

“Conan’s wit and wisdom at a time when laughter is at a premium has never been more important,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said in a statement.

In addition to his talk and conversation shows, Team Coco Radio will feature original commentary and live events, many of which will be spearheaded by O’Brien himself, SiriusXM said. Those events will include musical performances, the company affirmed.