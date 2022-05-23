Conan Finds a New Friend

SiriusXM has purchased Team Coco, which included the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and the Conan O’Brien-led podcast network and digital media business. The transaction also brings to SiriusXM Team Coco’s staff, who will continue to produce the network’s slate of podcasts, as well as collaborate on content for SiriusXM.

As part of the deal, O’Brien has entered into a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM, under which he will remain host of his weekly podcast, and will also collaborate with SiriusXM to create and executive produce a new fulltime, original Team Coco comedy channel for SiriusXM subscribers. The agreement also includes distribution of select video from Conan’s podcast as well as from the archives of his long-running late night show on TBS, live events, and merchandise from the Team Coco brands.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Team Coco averages 180 million annual podcast downloads.

“When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio,” said Conan O’Brien. “This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”

“We are thrilled that Conan remains committed to producing his incredibly successful podcast and will now expand his role into executive producing an exclusive Team Coco radio channel for SiriusXM,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “Conan has built an amazing brand and organization at Team Coco with a proven track record of finding and launching compelling and addictive podcasts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Team Coco brand.”