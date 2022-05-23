IBA Launches Iliad Show Into Syndication

The Independent Broadcasters Association and the Iliad Media Group are making the Joey & Lauren in The Morning show available to IBA-member stations in a no-barter, minimum-cash deal.

“We’ve entered the next phase of IBA member benefits,” said Ron Stone, President, and Executive Director of the IBA. “IBA-member radio stations now have access to major market talent and programming, without giving up valuable inventory and at a minimal cash cost. The award-winning Joey & Lauren is the first of several radio shows lining up for national syndication through the IBA’s members-only syndication plan. We’ll have more announcements in the coming weeks.”

“Joey and Lauren are authentic, entertaining, family safe, and the kind of talent you root for to succeed. The show is designed to fit in any market and is driven by compelling, real-time content that can generate brand loyalty,” says James Garner, Iliad Media’s Vice President of Operations and Affiliate Rep.