Bo Matthews Promoted

Alpha Media San Jose has named Bo Matthews as Programming/Operations Director of the cluster. San Jose is home of Bay Country (94.5 KBAY FM and 92.1 KKDV FM) and Mix 106.5 (106.5 KEZR FM).

“We have been doing such great work together for the past several months, it made perfect sense to keep this mojo rockin,” said Matthews. “Mix is already a top performer in the Bay and I couldn’t be more excited about diving in headfirst with Bay Country; I’ve always been envious of Country stations because of the special relationship between Nashville artists and radio.”

Matthews has acted as interim Program Director for Alpha Media San Jose and Operations Manager of Alpha Media’s Canton and Dayton, Ohio clusters over the last seven months while simultaneously serving as Operations Manager of Alpha Media’s Canton and Dayton, Ohio clusters.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Bo during the last seven months and witnessed his tremendous skill set in action as we flipped 94.5 KBAY FM from classic hits to Bay Country while also maintaining Mix 106.5’s success,” said David Drutz, Silicon Valley MM. “He’s absolutely the right person to oversee programming and operations of our two stations as we continue to grow both throughout the Bay.”