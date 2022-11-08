Storic, Kevin Jonas, Sr. Launch ‘Legendary’ Podcast

The Storic Media Podcast Network has launched “Legendary,” a new conversational podcast hosted by music manager and songwriter Kevin Jonas, Sr.

Jonas, who is the father of the three Jonas Brothers, will interview a slew of guests from within the music and broadcast industries, including son Joe Jonas, Sam Hollander, CeCe Winans and Tony Orland.

“I am so excited to bring this to the world,” Jonas said in a statement on Tuesday. “I have run companies, tours, restaurants, events, you name it. The opportunity to host and produce my own podcast is something I’m thrilled about because I really love podcasts and how they can connect directly with people.”

Each episode of Legendary will run for about an hour and will be distributed by Storic Media, which also offers podcasts hosted by Michelle McPhee, Alice Cooper and other notable celebrities.

“Storic continues to build a varied slate of podcast programs that will appeal to all different types of audiences, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for podcast listeners,” Kristin Verbitsky, the founder and president of the Storic Media Podcast Network, said on Tuesday. “Legendary will no doubt be an integral part of our roster. We are thrilled to have Kevin as part of the Storic family.”

For more information on the shows produced and distributed by Storic, visit their website HERE.