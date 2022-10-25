RAB Adds An Illinois Institute

The National Radio Talent System, a division of the Radio Advertising Bureau, is adding another Radio Talent Institute to their roster in 2023.

NRTS and the Illinois Broadcasters Association Foundation will be producing the inaugural IBA Radio Talent Institute at Columbia College in Chicago June 19 – 28, 2023.

“We are delighted to continue to grow the footprint of the National Radio Talent System,” said Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, RAB. “Collaborating with leadership of the IBA and its Foundation to launch the first-ever institute in Chicago with affords us the opportunity to produce a first-class institute that will be immersive, engaging, and rewarding for the students.”

The IBA Radio Talent Institute is a talent incubator in Columbia College Chicago, a private, non-profit college offering a distinctive curriculum that blends creative arts and media arts, liberal arts and business located in the heart of Chicago’s Cultural Mile. This is the inaugural institute in the state of Illinois of the National Radio Talent System. The Institute brings in broadcast professionals from around the state and country to be the Guest Professional Faculty and to teach all the sessions during this intensive 10-day summer program.

As previously announced, Confer Radio Talent Institute and Kellar Radio Talent Institute will also be returning in 2023.

To find out more information about the new IBA Radio Talent Institute and the National Radio Talent System, log in to www.nationalradiotalentsystem.