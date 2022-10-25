Big Night For Rome Radio Partners

Rome Radio Partners won seven “GABBY” Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The awards are presented to Radio and Television stations across the state of Georgia for excellence in broadcasting and service to the Community.

For small market radio, NewsTalk 98.7/1470 WRGA won the following awards:

Best Sports Play by Play Rome High School Playoff (Tony McIntosh)

Best Team Political Coverage (Tony McIntosh)

Best News Reporter (David Crowder)

Best Team Political Coverage (Tony McIntosh)

Best Team Weather Coverage (Staff)

Best On Air Personality (Tony McIntosh)

Best On Air Newscast (David Crowder)

Judging is done by broadcast executives from other states.

Partner and General Manager Randy Quick said: “We are blessed to be located in a region that is a medical in Georgia. During the time of the pandemic, WRGA had access to some of the best medical resources available anywhere.”

Managing Partner Howard Toole stated, “We are extremely honored to have been recognized with seven coveted awards. This was the work of talented and dedicated staff members who truly take their broadcast profession to heart.”